DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Town of Davie hosted a pair of egg hunts for its residents just in time for Easter.

The Hippity Hoppity Spring Egg Hunt and the Splash-and-Dash Egg Hunt events took place Saturday at Pine Island Park.

The Hippity Hoppity Spring Egg Hunt at the Bamford Sports Complex, near South Pine Island Road. 

Meanwhile, the Splash-and-Dash Egg Hunt took at the Pine Island Aquatics Center, near Southwest 92nd Avenue. 

Prizes were awarded to participants and included activities like a petting zoo, train rides, inflatable rides, pictures with Peter Cottontail, arts and crafts, and food. 

Parents also took part in the family-friendly fun.

“This is amazing. Davie is a wonderful place to live,” said resident Bill Kostecki. “We take full advantage of all the athletics, we take full advantage of all the events. The mayor’s wonderful. It’s just a great town to live in.”

Festivities also included a free concert by the South Florida Caribbean Chorale to benefit and support the people of Ukraine. 

Volunteers with St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church were also on-site collecting donations for Ukraine relief.

