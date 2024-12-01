DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An expecting mother was showered with support at a South Florida as she reached a milestone.

Kelly Herrera has been under special care since her water broke prematurely, at just 21 weeks and three days.

Thanks to her doctor and nurses at HCA Florida University Hospital, she has made it to 31 weeks.

To celebrate, hospital staff threw Herrera a baby shower as she prepares to welcome her fourth daughter.

