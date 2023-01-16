DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Town of Davie hosted its annual celebration at the Pine Island Multipurpose Center’s gymnasium, Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony featured a poetry contest, live performances and refreshments.

Town of Davie Mayor Judy Paul and town councilmembers also spoke at the event.

Sunday would have been King’s 94th birthday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.