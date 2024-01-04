DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Fire Rescue has determined the cause of the fire at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s mansion, labeling it an “unintentional, accidental” incident caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

Firefighters responded to the home on Wednesday shortly after 2 p.m., extinguishing the fire that caused black smoke to billow from the mansion’s roof in Southwest Ranches.

7Skyforce captured aerial footage of the scene, showing firefighters on the roof as they worked to identify the source of the fire. A portion of the roof had to be knocked down to manage the blaze.

Miami Dolphins released a statement, stating that Hill, in communication with his family, confirmed everyone was out of the house and safe. Hill left practice to address the situation.

Hill’s teammates were just as shocked as he was.

“It’s a sad reality that we have those things to worry about, and seeing him run off the field was kind of a real moment,” said Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

“It’s something that as a team, we’ve got to be able to come together and make sure that we can reach out to Tyreek and be human beings with him, right? And make sure that everything is squared away, and we can do everything we possibly can to help our teammates,” aid Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold.

Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media after practice and gave his support for his teammate, saying that the most important thing is his teammate’s safety along with his family.

“I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now,” he said. “I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, and he’s good as well. I know it’s a little clichéd to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable, but I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

When Hill arrive at the scene, he hugged his wife as fire crews put out the blaze.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, shared that the fire was limited to one room, and Hill remains in good spirits.

“It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire, but Hill was handling it with as much poise as you can hope,” said Rosenhaus in an interview with 7News.

Family members were reportedly inside the home when the fire broke out, but Rosenhaus did not disclose specific details.

No injuries were reported, and it remains unclear if Hill and his family were able to stay in the home following the fire’s extinguishment.

The home is a seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom mansion, acquired by Hill in 2022 for $6.9 million.

It is unclear if the child involved in causing the fire was one of Hill’s own, but investigators confirmed the involvement of a child in the ignition of the fire.

