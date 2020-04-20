Davie farm and petting zoo asks for public’s help amid pandemic

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida farm and petting zoo known as Happi Farm is struggling to stay that way amid the coronavirus pandemic, so they’re asking the public for help.

Despite the hardships this nonprofit organization is going through, it’s hard to be sad at the farm, which is located in Davie.

Those who run the farm said almost 100 animals call it home.

The animals are an assortment of traditional farm animals and more exotic creatures, like Tina Turner.

“This is Tina Turner. She’s our emu, and she’s very, very sweet,” said a volunteer.

Before the pandemic triggered social distancing across the country, local residents used to stop by Happi Farm and feed the animals.

“The kids just love being with the goats. The second best would be the pigs,” said Mandy Restrepo, vice president of Happi Farms.

Volunteers also worked with seniors, veterans and special needs children.

“You can see such a difference, even in the nonverbal autistic children,” said volunteer Courtney O’Connell.

But the visitors have since vanished.

“Week by week, we are struggling to make ends meet with trying to feed every single animal,” said Restrepo.

Without visitors during social distancing restrictions, this nonprofit said it will shut down for good unless it receives some help.

“We haven’t even paid the rent right now, so yeah, we really are in dire need,” said Restrepo.

Donations are currently this farm’s lifeblood. It takes $2,500 a month just to feed all of the animals.

Restrepo said they have a plan if worse comes to worst.

“We would probably have to call rescues to come pick them up. We don’t want to get to that point, though,” she said.

Happi Farm’s owners said they’re happy to take monetary donations, but they’ll also accept hay and feed, even fencing.

The contributions go a long way, like they did for Sunny, a horse that was 300 pounds underweight when Happi Farm rescued her.

“She’s still underweight, but we’re getting there,” said O’Connell. “She’s very playful, so it’s been about seven weeks now, and she looks like a completely different horse.”

If you would like to make a donation to Happi Farms, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.