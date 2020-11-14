Davie church teams up with Feeding South Florida for food distribution

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers came together at a church in Davie to lend a helping hand to hundreds of residents in need, with some help from Feeding South Florida.

The Local Church, located along the 1700 block of South Flamingo Road, partnering with the nonprofit to host a food distribution, Saturday.

The event provided a week’s worth of groceries for up to 500 families in need.

The food distribution at The Local Church was one of many that took place on Saturday, as Feeding South Florida worked with other local partners to help the community fight food insecurity.

