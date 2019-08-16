Davie charter school gains armed security guard

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Championship Academy, the last of the 29 charter schools in Broward County that didn’t have an armed security guard on campus after the 2019-20 school year began, per state law, has now acquired one.

Located at 3367 N University Drive, in Davie, the charter school found itself without an armed guard on the first day of school Wednesday, but managed to have one on site by its second day.

Todd Dupell, principal of Championship Academy, told 7 News that he had been at the school for three months when he was trying to work out the issue of having a guard in place all summer long.

“We know there were 29 other schools, I believe, that were non-compliant, and I have documentation that, since I’ve been here, emails back and forth that I’ve done everything here in good faith to make sure we were compliant with the requirements of the safe schools measure, and that our officer will get trained at the next available training through BSO,” Dupell said.

Championship Academy now has a contract with Davie Police while they work to finalize their guard’s training, which is set to take place sometime next month.

Meanwhile, the Broward County School Board sent a letter to the school requesting an explanation regarding the situation at the next school board meeting next week.

