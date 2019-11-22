Davie Boulevard reopens after fatal multi-car crash near I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police reopened a roadway near Interstate 95 after a fatal multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene along Davie Boulevard and I-95, at approximately 4:20 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD was above the crash where three seriously damaged vehicles and a body covered with a tarp could be seen.

Authorities confirmed one victim died at the scene while two others were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police blocked traffic from going east and westbound over the highway for several hours.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Just before 9 a.m., a tow truck arrived on scene to remove the mangled vehicles.

