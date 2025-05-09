FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bridge closure in Fort Lauderdale has prompted a driver detour in the middle of rush hour.

7Skyforce hovered above the Davie Boulevard drawbridge, located east of Interstate 95, over the South Fork of the New River after it became stuck in an upright position, Friday afternoon.

City officials said service technicians are making repairs.

Traffic is being diverted at Southwest 15th Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

