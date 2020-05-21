Daughter of local MRI technician uses Tooth Fairy money to buy snacks for front line workers

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl, whose mother works at a local hospital, is putting her money from the Tooth Fairy to a good cause: giving treats to front line workers.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, 5-year-old Maahi Makavana described the moment one of her teeth fell out.

“I just wiggled my tooth, then my daddy just pulled it out,” she said.

Maahi lost her two front bottom teeth within a few days of each other.

“I told him, ‘Just turn it around and pull it,'” she said,

For the 5-year-old, the best part of losing a tooth is receiving money from the Tooth Fairy.

But Maahi is not spending the cash on herself. She said she will be buying snacks to treat doctors and nurses.

“Granola bars, chips, chocolate and cookies,” she said.

Maahi has a generous Tooth Fairy. She received $20 for each tooth, and that will buy a lot of snacks.

The girl’s story doesn’t end there. Her mother, Mona Makavana, said she had another idea: getting her daughter’s friends involved.

That was how Maahi’s kind gesture grew into a school project.

“It was good to see them all come together as a class and a group to see and help people in this time and day,” said Mona.

Distributing the snacks was easy, because Mona works as an MRI technician at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Mona said all the support they’ve seen as they navigate this pandemic means a lot.

“We do feel appreciated, and that’s a big thing. We are away from our families, and we’re on the front line,” she said.

When the care package comes from one’s own daughter, it means even more.

“It makes us feel like we’re doing something right,” said Mona.

“At this age, 5 years old, having an imagination in her mind right now, it’s incredible,” said Mehul Makavana, Maahi’s father.

As for the next $20 gift from the Tooth Fairy, Maahi said she’s already made plans for that money.

“Dollhouses,” she said.

