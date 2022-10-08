FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of the Broward County Clerk of Courts has been accused of identity theft.

Monika Jenkins, the daughter of Brenda Forman, was arrested Thursday.

The 33-year-old faces federal charges after, officials said, she hacked into the computer servers at businesses and filed hundreds of false tax returns using their personal financial information, receiving millions in illegal refunds.

Jenkins remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.