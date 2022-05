The date has been set for the start of the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter.

The judge has scheduled the trail to begin on June. 27.

Jury selection entered its second phase with attorneys questioning potential jurors on their views about the death penalty.

Twelve people will decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz who has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in 2018.