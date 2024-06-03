MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - New dashcam video shows the hard crash during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that left a Florida Highway Patrol trooper hurt and two people arrested.

The pursuit started in Miami Lakes but ended in Oakland Park after the drivers ditched their car after crashing twice.

Dashcam video, obtained by 7News, shows the messy traffic stop in May.

FHP said it began when they got word of a stolen vehicle coming north from West Kendall. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused, which led to a pursuit.

Video shows the driver of the BMW zipping across the Palmetto as troopers tried stopping it and they raced behind it.

The pursuit lasted several roads and then winded up on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

FHP troopers made a U-turn as it caught the BMW trying to exit a McDonald’s parking lot.

As the troopers passed in front of the stolen BMW, the subjects crashed into the trooper’s car as it exited the lot.

“At which point, the trooper was passing Oakland Park Boulevard and the subjects intentionally rammed the trooper’s car,” said FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda.

The crash sent the trooper’s vehicle against a large sign that was located in the parking lot of the building next to the McDonald’s.

FHP said the stolen car kept going following the trooper crash but had a mechanical failure and crashed a second time against a Broward County bus stop, before coming to a full stop.

The two suspects inside of the car bailed but were eventually arrested.

One of the troopers was transported to Holy Cross Health hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified 18-year-old Tommie Allen and the passenger was identified as 20-year-old Tyler Tyrone Hollins.

The two of them face multiple charges including grand theft, fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest without violence.

