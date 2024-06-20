DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - New dashcam video captured the moments a Florida Highway Patrol trooper performed multiple PIT maneuvers on a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on Alligator Alley in Broward County. Three teenagers who were in the vehicle were arrested.

The chase happened on May 21 when the trooper clocked the vehicle going at 107 mph and began to follow it going Southbound on Interstate 75.

According to FHP, the Kia SUV was stolen from Collier County.

The dashcam video showed the trooper speeding toward the vehicle and then initiating a PIT maneuver by hitting the back driver’s side of the SUV, which forced the Kia to go into a tailspin.

The Kia was seen going off the road but continued to drive on the grass and then made it back onto the road.

Once again behind the Kia, the trooper performed a second PIT maneuver, which caused the Kia to spin out of control and forced it to come to a stop.

After successfully stopping the vehicle, the three teens came out of the vehicle with their hands up.

“Get on the ground now. Get on the ground now!” a trooper was heard yelling at the teens.

The trio complied and were taken into custody.

Troopers said that they found several ID cards, screwdrivers and a handgun inside the vehicle.

The driver, 17-year-old Torey Holli, and the two passengers, who were both 15 years old, were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, possession of ID cards and possession of a firearm.

