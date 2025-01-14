FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released dashcam footage shows the trooper chase in Fort Lauderdale that concluded in a rollover crash and two people behind bars.

The wild ride led police to arrest Dorshawn Tate and Sherod Morley, two men who they said, are wanted for crimes across South Florida.

Broward Sheriff’s Burglary Apprehension team said they were conducting surveillance and following a black Mercedes SUV Monday evening near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 18th Avenue with the assistance of Florida Highway Patrol.

Police wanted to pull over the SUV to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver did not comply to the officers’ command and sped off, prompting the chase.

During the chase, troopers attempted a PIT maneuver but the car still didn’t stop.

After the first pit maneuver the driver jumped out and attempted to run away but police were able to detain him.

Police said that’s when the passenger got behind the wheel and drove West on Sunrise Boulevard.

The SUV was approaching Interstate 95 when FHP crashed into the back bumper, which caused the vehicle to spin and flip into a grassy median.

According to police, the driver and two passengers peacefully surrendered.

Two of the four people involved were rushed to the hospital.

Once Tate and Morley were arrested police said they found three firearms inside the car.

Both are charged with fleeing and eluding.

They are being held at the Broward County Jail and will go before a judge on Tuesday.

The other two parties remain in the hospital, it’s unclear if they face any charges.

