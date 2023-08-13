DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dania Beach woman is speaking out and expressing her frustration after armed thieves stole her SUV right from her driveway in the middle of the night, and she says she’s not the only resident who has been targeted.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Linda described what went down in front of her home on Friday morning.

“You have no idea what it’s like to feel so violated on your own freaking property,” she said.

The theft, which was caught on neighbor’s surveillance cameras left Linda fed up and upset.

“I should be able to park my car in my driveway and not wake up in the morning and find somebody stealing my car,” she said.

The security video shows Linda’s home on the upper right-hand corner of the frame as the subjects are seen walking toward her driveway.

Linda said she heard a car door slam but didn’t think anything of it.

“But I didn’t step outside; I didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “When I got up that morning to go to my doctor’s appointment for my mom, I realized someone had stolen my vehicle.”

The surveillance video shows a man walking across the street and another person going through Linda’s SUV before, the victim said, they drove off with it.

Linda said the car thieves also had guns and tried to take things from her neighbors’ vehicles as well.

“Over a dozen break-ins we’ve had in this neighborhood, and that’s just from what I know,” she said.

Now, Linda said, she has no way of transporting her handicapped mother.

“My mother is 87 years old, and I just lost my dad,” she said.

The theft, Linda said, has also hurt her business.

“I drive for a living, so I have like about $5,000 worth of equipment on there with camera, radios,” she said.

Linda has a message for those who took her SUV.

“We’re all armed now, and we have more video cameras, but we are armed,” she said.

Linda stressed she doesn’t want it to get to the point where she has to use weapons, so she is asking anyone with information about these crimes to come forward.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.