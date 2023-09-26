LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A primate on the loose in South Florida is evading capture and, experts said, that’s because it’s looking for love.

The Vervet monkey, named Ninja Joe, left his group in Dania Beach last month and is on a mission to find love.

But he seems to have gotten lost.

“Not going to have much luck out here,” said Dr. Missy Williams, founder of the Dania Beach Vervet Project. For years she’s been helping the monkeys stay safe and healthy.

Ninja Joe is sure healthy; He just turned five years old and has reached his sexual maturity.

Love is the only cure but he’s not going to find it if he continues his northward trek.

“If he would’ve just ran across the street, he would’ve found another social group,” continued Williams. “But instead of that, he seems to have the urge to travel Broward County.”

The monkey has been seen in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach and most recently, Lighthouse Point.

“I turn to the left and I see this monkey just standing up and running down the sidewalk,” said Ryan Murphy. “So I pulled out my phone and taped him right away.”

Joe’s ancestors got loose in Dania Beach back in the 40s and the group has been growing ever since.

And thanks to Dr. Williams, they’re healthy. But chasing a love-sick monkey up the coast left her finding herself always just a few steps behind.

“Every time we show up where he was last recorded he’s already gone.. and as you can see today with the numerous spots he’s been sited, he isn’t slowing down for a minute,” said Williams.

Anyone who has information on the monkey’s whereabouts can visit this page.

