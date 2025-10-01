DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a South Florida business want to build a warehouse, but the proposed construction appears to be a cause of concern for environmental activists.

Dr. Missy Williams, a biologist who works at the Dania Beach Vervet Project, says less than a quarter-mile from the sanctuary where she cares for and studies a colony of vervet monkeys, sits over 21 acres of wild Florida.

Video provided to 7News shows a different world away from humans.

“There are snapping turtles, there are water snakes, different bird species that live back there, raccoons, possums…” said Williams.

But a Dania Beach-based LLC is hoping to develop a slice of this area, just over three acres, and create a 62,000 square foot warehouse, prompting concern from Williams and others.

“When you walk into the mangroves, you will see lots of crop roots, which are part of the mangrove trees. You’ll see some wetlands, animals that occupy the trees, the land, and also the water. It’s beautiful,” said Williams.

In a virtual meeting with residents earlier this month, Ed Stacker, the attorney for the developer, assured those wary of the project that the company will jump through plenty of hoops to make sure the construction is done correctly.

“I don’t agree with anyone on this line who says that obtaining permits is easy,” said Stacker.

During the meeting, residents spoke up about the project’s environmental impact, saying it appears Florida’s beautiful wildlife is disappearing.

“I absolutely understand, I don’t want to be the crazy environmental guy, who’s like, ‘you can’t do this.’ It’s not just about the fact that the proper permits are accepted; everywhere around the state is disappearing, all the natural areas,” said area resident Dean Fraser.

“Unfortunately, it’s carrying on this precedent of, ‘We’re only going to take a little bit, a little bit,’ and you know, that’s already happening and that’s how we got to where we are now,” said another concerned resident.

The property in question has been designated an “area of particular concern” by Broward County. If that designation is changed, it would move the approval process along, but as of May, county staff recommended against the change.

In a memo outlining their decision, they wrote: “The site has a predominance of native, mature red and black mangroves, provides nursery, roosting, foraging and refuge habitat for many species.”

Since then, the developer has promised to set aside more than an acre to maintain the mangroves and water flow. In a letter, they wrote, “The wetlands preserved onsite will also be enhanced through the removal of invasive/non-native species.”

Recently, the change in designation has passed, but the process remains ongoing.

“We are asking you to balance the benefit of preserving a small amount of degraded mangroves versus the benefit of economic development,” said Stacker at a recent county planning council meeting.

But those on the council wanted a full commitment from the developer that the environment wouldn’t be harmed.

I need an absolute commitment that can be passed from this board to the county commission that any and all environmental requirements will be fully and completely adhered to,” said Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo at the meeting.

Williams adds that if those who care about the environment don’t push back, there will be precious little of mangroves and wildlife left.

“Currently, we are chipping away at all the natural space that we have, and it’s important to hold onto that, not just for us but for future generations to enjoy and appreciate. I feel like we’re losing the value and the appreciation of natural lands,” she said.

The developer’s representative was unavailable to provide a comment to 7News on this story.

Dania Beach City Manager Ana M. Garcia said in a statement: “The City of Dania Beach follows a consistent process obtaining input from the subject matter experts at Broward County and the State of Florida so that the City can properly assess, evaluate, and comment on the application. The review process is ongoing.”

It appears there could be an opportunity for residents to voice their opinion on the project in front of the Broward County Commission in November.

