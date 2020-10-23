Dania Beach residents dealing with days-long standing water; rain forecast for weekend

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Persistent rainfall throughout the week has led to a flood of trouble for residents in a Dania Beach neighborhood who are still dealing with standing water despite drier conditions, as they brace for more soggy weather this weekend.

This stretch of Southwest 52nd Street near 40th Avenue, that continues to be affected, is not on the water, but the roadway remained flooded late Friday night.

It hasn’t rained here in more than a day, but on SW 52nd Street in Dania Beach, it looks like this. Those we talked to tonight say they’re miserable. Some are even trying to pump it out themselves They’re worried about more rain coming this wknd. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/gUqFnvwhns — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 24, 2020

Neighbors said they’re surprised the floodwaters refuse to recede, since it has not rained in the area in more than a day. However, heavy precipitation blanketed the region earlier in the week.

“Four days of flooding,” said resident Zaida Ruano, who said she feels stranded in her home as a result.

The filthy water has made these residents’ miserable.

“I can’t go shopping. I can’t even buy food delivery because nobody can bring nothing, because of this water,” said Ruano.

Ruano, a mother of four, said it’s been like this since Tuesday.

She said she has called the City of Dania Beach several times to try and find out if and when they can come and pump out or drain the standing water.

“They said they’re working, but I don’t see nobody doing nothing,” she said.

Meanwhile, another resident has taken it upon himself to attempt to pump the standing water out.

The resident said he went to Home Depot and bought a water pump on Thursday. Along with his wife, he then designed a homemade system with a pipe.

He said he took this measure because water got into his car’s engine, and he doesn’t want children in the neighborhood to have to play in the dirty lake that formed in front of his home.

.@DaniaBeachFL, will you be addressing this standing water on SW 52nd Street near 40th Ave? Neighbors have resorted to buying water pumps at Home Depot, and say they’re worried about the expected rain this weekend making this situation worse. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ydIHiESzI8 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 24, 2020

Heavy downpours made much of this work week literally a washout, with hazardous conditions for drivers across Miami-Dade and Broward counties,

According to meteorologists, more rain is expected in the days ahead, several inches between Saturday and Sunday.

“I know, tomorrow. It’s supposed to rain like this tomorrow,” said Ruano.

“Everybody should be worried, in a sense, but it’s out of our hands ultimately, so we just to have to pray for the best,” said neighbor Henry Tyre.

Ruano has a plea for city officials.

“Please, you need to so something,” she said.

