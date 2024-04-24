DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office delivered some new high-powered help to assist after severe weather strikes.

The City of Dania Beach received two high-water trucks that will allow first responders to access heavily flooded areas to rescue residents in need of assistance.

The trucks are 2024 Dura-Max diesel Chevy Silverados equipped with high-water tires and a lift kit and pack with 12,000 pounds of towing power.

Their arrival comes after last year’s torrential downpours in parts of Broward, that left some neighborhoods inaccessible for days.

