DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman got a cool donation after last year’s flood ruined her air conditioning unit. Now, a team that’s no stranger to cool conditions joined forces to help a family in need.

One Broward County mother received a brand new way to beat the heat all thanks in part to the Florida Panthers.

“That’s a good thing, we gettin’ a new air conditioner!” Sherly Fairchild said.

Fairchild, 76, and her family has been without an air conditioner in her Dania Beach home for a year.

That all changed on Tuesday after the Florida Panther and Rebuilding Together Broward County surprised her with a free AC unit.

Broward County’s unprecedented flooding in 2023 wrecked havoc on their home and destroyed their old AC unit.

Fairchild’s daughter described the awful situation.

“We have never ever, since we been here, experienced a flood, Sheletaron Fairchild said. “So it was just so awkward to see the flood water coming in because we couldn’t stop it.”

Fairchild’s family, including her daughter and disabled son, Morris, who is in the hospital, are feeling much better after the surprise installation.

“I’d like to thank everyone that was involved to make this possible,” Morris Fairchild said.

That includes Air Pros USA, who installed their new gear.

“We are very involved in the community but this one is very special to us, in particular just because we are practically neighbors. Our flagship office is right down the street, about a mile away so Sherly and Morris are practically our neighbors,” said Chris Mucha, Southeast Florida Air Pros General Manager.

It was a very simple reason as to how this all came together.

“Because I needed it,” said Fairchild.

Now, Fairchild and her family will be keeping cool this upcoming summer.

It wasn’t just the floodwaters that this family had to deal with. They said a contractor made off with their money after they tried to repair their kitchen.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.