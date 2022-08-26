DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men ambushed a Dania Beach resident and unleashed a barrage of bullets seconds after he pulled into his highway, sending him to the hospital and triggering a search for the shooters, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, just before 1 a.m., Friday.

A man was seen bleeding when deputies arrived at the scene.

Surveillance video showed the victim’s black Lincoln SUV pull into his driveway. About 30 seconds later, a dark-colored sedan pulls past.

Three men dressed all in black hopped out and opened fire. Several bullets flew before the subjects quickly got into the car and sped off.

“I heard the shots, squealing of the tires,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood.

From another angle, the door of a house located directly in front of where the shots were fired was seen being open and shut as a person ran in the other direction.

Local residents quickly called 911.

“Complainant advised that he heard approximately 20 shots from three different guns,” said a dispatcher.

Neighbors said hearing gunshots in the area is not unusual, but the ones from the overnight incident were particularly loud.

“You wouldn’t hear something that echoes four blocks,” said a man who lives nearby. “You’ll hear like a pistol or something, ‘ta-ta!’ — something like that, but this one right here was like somebody was sitting there aiming for a target. They were trying to hit it.”

Live video of the aftermath showed bullet holes in a window of a home and the victim’s SUV.

The people inside the bullet-riddled house covered themselves with a blanket as they went in and out.

“It’s crazy, and it’s scary. We don’t know what to do,” said Osie Williams, a friend of the victim’s neighbor.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“We need [emergency medical services] Code 3. We have a victim, multiple gunshot wounds,” a first responder told a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Throughout the morning, detectives investigated as they searched for shell casings and canvassed the neighborhood.

Neighbors said the situation could have endangered the children who attend the nearby elementary school.

“I hope this place gets a little safer, because right now we don’t need that for the kids,” said the male neighbor.

The woman who also lives in the neighborhood said she’s fed up with crime on her street.

“It’s just such a shame that we are around the corner from a Broward County Sheriff substation, not even a minute walk, and criminals feel like they can do anything on this block,” she said.

“It’s not good. They’re making the neighborhood go down,” said Williams.

BSO detectives are asking for the public’s help in this investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

