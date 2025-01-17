DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida schoolchildren prepared valentines for veterans.

Students at Dania Elementary School created Valentine’s Day cards ahead of the holiday, Friday morning.

They were recruited for the annual event by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

“You wouldn’t necessarily think that giving a Valentine’s Day card to someone you don’t know, and that you may not even meet, would brighten their day or their lives, but I told them, ‘You should see the smiles and joy that is on the faces of the veterans,'” she said.

On Valentine’s Day, some children will join the congresswoman to deliver the cards at the Miami VA Hospital.

