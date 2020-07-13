Dania Beach casino implements safety measures as card games resume

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Casino at Dania Beach is changing things up to ensure their customers and employees stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, as two high-stakes games resume.

Plexiglass dividers have been added to Ultimate Texas Hold ’em and High Card Flush.

The casino is also enforcing a limit on the number of people who can play and a reduced number of tables.

Officials said cards and chips will be cleaned regularly, and people will be required to sanitize their hands before playing.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.