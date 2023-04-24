DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization hosted a special family event in Dania Beach to mark Autism Awareness Month.

Fun was had by all at The Lawn at Dania Pointe, Sunday afternoon.

Families were invited to take part in autism-friendly entertainment, including life-size board games and interactive performances.

Parents said they appreciated the support.

“I think as a new mother, it’s really important to support causes like this, because it really makes it easier for the community to show support,” said Magaly.

“My nephew’s autistic, so it’s always nice to see people doing things for people, for causes that affect you as well, said Adrian Jordan, community relations coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dan Marino Foundation hosted the event.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.