FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness is maintaining that she is innocent after she was arrested on a fraud charge.

Damara Holness has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud.

Federal authorities said she lied about the financial needs of her consulting business to qualify for a $300,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Investigators said Holness used her father’s campaign headquarters in Plantation as her business address. The former mayor said his daughter didn’t have permission to use his address.

Holness released a statement through her attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson, that reads in part: “Despite a full investigation by the feds … confirming no involvement by her father or his campaign, there has been an unexplained rush to complete and publicize this indictment. It is unfortunate that the timing of these allegations against my client has seemingly been synced … to allow it to be folded into her father’s campaign for federal office.”

