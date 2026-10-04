HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A damaged vehicle with its windshield shattered near an auto parts store appeared to bring a Broward Fire Rescue crew to the scene.

The incident took place outside the store in Hallandale Beach on Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured several BFR vehicles in the area, as well as investigators surrounding the damaged white car.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

7News has reached out to officials for further information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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