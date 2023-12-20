MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man shot and killed the mother of their three children in a Miramar neighborhood and was apprehended after fleeing the scene, police said.

Miramar Police said Wednesday morning’s shooting claimed the life of Jessica Frankel Singleton. Investigators believe it happened in front of two of their children, ages 1 and 4.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to an alleged domestic situation in the area of De Soto Drive and Normandy Street.

“At approximately 8:20 this morning, we received a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots fired in the area of the 2300 block of De Soto Drive,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard gunfire.

“Just multiple shots, and then we opened – I looked through the windows, and then we saw the police cars,” she said.

Detectives said the couple’s fight began inside of the house and it continued outside next to an SUV.

Ring camera surveillance footage captured officers arriving at the scene.

“Our officers responded to that area and located an adult female who was found unresponsive near a vehicle, outside of the vehicle,” said Rues. “There were two small children close by.”

Police said Frankel Singleton was shot in the torso, in the front and back of her body.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the children found at the scene are under the age of 5, and they likely saw their mother get shot.

“As a mom, I can’t imagine that situation,” said neighbor Patricia Cáceres. “My son is my big reason of life.”

7News cameras captured a child inside a Miramar Police cruiser, receiving aid from fire rescue personnel at the scene.

“[The children] were at the scene, and at this moment they are being interviewed by individuals that are trained in interviewing children,” said Rues.

Police said the victim’s 4-year-old child told detectives, “Daddy did it to Mommy, and Mommy is dead.”

Officers, armed and on alert, were searching for the shooter.

7Skyforce captured officers with their guns drawn as they conducted the search. Cameras also showed a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter circling overhead.

Police called in K-9 units, which located Feliciano Bargman-Williams, detectives said.

“He had fled on foot, and he was found several blocks away hiding in bushes,” said Rues.

Feliciano Bargman-Williams was then taken into police custody.

“It was scary. Very, very scary,” said the area resident who asked not to be identified. “I’m thankful that they did apprehend the suspect, you know, for the safety of our neighborhood, but it’s tragic,very, very tragic.”

Someone who came to the scene sometime later said the victim had recently broken up with the suspect, but police have not confirmed this information.

