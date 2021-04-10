Cypress Bay High students hold rally for boy with leukemia amid search for donor

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Students at a high school in Weston came together to support a Florida boy in his fight against leukemia.

Students led a rally at Cypress Bay High School, Saturday morning, as they try and find a donor for 8-year-old Kobe.

The boy was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia in August.

Doctors said the only cure is a blood stem cell transplant, so students hosted a drive-thru cheek swabbing event in an attempt to find Kobe’s match.

Kobe and his family are desperate for a donor. The boy addressed the ongoing search for a donor in a cellphone video about Saturday’s event.

“My name is Kobe, and I was diagnosed with leukemia, and I’m inviting you guys to come out to Kobe Day and volunteer to help spread the word to help me find my match,” he said.

Organizers urge anyone who would like to find out more about how they can help to text “HOSACB” to the number 61474.

