Cypress Bay High students evacuated after small fire sparks near bathroom

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Students at a high school in Weston were evacuated after a fire sparked near a bathroom.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Cypress Bay High School, Wednesday afternoon.

Students had to leave the building while firefighters put out the flames that ignited near the first-floor bathroom.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

