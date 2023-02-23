WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Cypress Bay High School is under secure status as police investigate a suspicious item.

Everyone is safe and Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating as a precaution.

Secure status is not the same as a lockdown. Under secure status everyone is kept inside, business continues as usual, and students can use the restroom with an escort.

