WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida high school has resumed to normal operations after a suspicious item was found.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to Cypress Bay High School, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd, Tuesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown, which was then downgraded to secure status.

Cypress Bay High School Update:



Cypress Bay High School has downgraded from a precautionary lockdown to secure status. Classes will resume but students will remain inside as BSO continues their investigation.



To understand BCPS new protocols, visit: https://t.co/MDRbIYaZmT — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) February 21, 2023

No immediate threat was identified by officials.

BSO completed their search and will provide a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

