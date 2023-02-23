WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Cypress Bay High School resumed normal operations after police investigated and found another shotgun shell on the campus.

This happened Thursday. On Tuesday, the school was also placed on secure status after another shotgun shell had been discovered in the same area: a trash can on campus.

Everyone is safe and the Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating as a precaution.

Secure status is not the same as a lockdown. Under secure status everyone is kept inside, business continues as usual, and students can use the restroom with an escort.

