WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida high school has been placed on lockdown after a suspicious item was found.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to Cypress Bay High School, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd, Tuesday morning.
According to BSO, the status at the school was changed to secure.
No immediate threat has been identified by officials as they continue to investigate.
