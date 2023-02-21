WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida high school has been placed on lockdown after a suspicious item was found.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to Cypress Bay High School, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd, Tuesday morning.

Cypress Bay High School Update:



Cypress Bay remains on a lockdown as a precaution. A suspicious item was discovered on campus and BSO is now investigating and searching the campus. Everyone is safe and we will continue to provide updates as BSO and the school advises. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) February 21, 2023

According to BSO, the status at the school was changed to secure.

No immediate threat has been identified by officials as they continue to investigate.

