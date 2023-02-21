WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida high school has had their lockdown downgraded to secure status after a suspicious item was found.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to Cypress Bay High School, located at 18600 Vista Park Blvd, Tuesday morning.

Cypress Bay High School Update:



Cypress Bay High School has downgraded from a precautionary lockdown to secure status. Classes will resume but students will remain inside as BSO continues their investigation.



To understand BCPS new protocols, visit: https://t.co/MDRbIYaZmT — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) February 21, 2023

No immediate threat has been identified by officials.

Classes resumed at the school, but students will have to remain inside.

BSO will continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.