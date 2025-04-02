A group of young cyclists clashed with deputies after they were caught riding recklessly in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a big crowd of juveniles was spotted recklessly riding down Hillsborough Boulevard on Monday afternoon, performing dangerous stunts, running red lights and blocking traffic.

While trying to maneuver around the group, BSO says a deputy hit the back of one of the young cyclists’ bikes.

The deputy then got out of his unmarked cruiser and took the juvenile into custody.

That child, along with several other juveniles in the crowd, received a juvenile civil citation before being released to his family.

