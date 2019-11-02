Cyclist recovering after BSO-involved crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to investigators, the crash took place along the 2900 block of North Dixie Highway, just before 3 a.m., Saturday.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Broward Health North to be treated for minor injuries.

The BSO deputy involved was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.