FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist was struck in Fort Lauderdale.

The adult cyclist was injured Wednesday after being hit by a car near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The driver stayed in the area as police arrived to investigate.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Traffic in the area was stopped for a while but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.