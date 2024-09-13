OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist is hospitalized after being involved in a hit-and-run in Oakland Park.

Around 6:30 a.m., Friday, Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash near Northwest Sixth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard where they say a man was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike.

When they arrived they located the victim and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are now looking for the driver, who they say fled the scene in a gray colored Mustang.

If you know anything about this incident your urged to give them a call.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

