LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a traffic crash near 4230 Northwest 31st Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

Upon arriving, authorities found a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

The male cyclist was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Authorities are investigating what led to the hit-and-run.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

