DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist was fatally struck on the Turnpike.

Police officers blocked off the highway on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Davie after a crash involving a truck led to a fatality, Friday morning.

The biker traveled in the wrong roadway, which impeded another car’s path, resulting in a rear-end collision.

Multiple lanes were closed as the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.