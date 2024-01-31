HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was double trouble in two South Florida neighborhoods when house fires forced two families to run out of their homes.

A destructive blaze in Hallandale Beach consumed a home, leaving it in ruins and affecting power lines in the overnight hours.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on the 600 block of Northwest Third Street, just after 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Ring camera video from a neighboring home showed thick, black smoke billowing into the air from the engulfed house.

Another area resident captured the house fully engulfed in flames on their cellphone.

The fire intensified, leading to part of the roof collapsing during the firefight.

Fire officials declared the house a total loss.

Although nearby structures were not affected by the fire, residents in neighboring homes said they were forced to escape.

Barbara Lovett described the chaotic moments.

“We were in bed, and we heard a loud boom, and the police [yelled], ‘Get out, get out!'” she said.

Lovett said she crawled out of a window, injuring her arm in the process.

“I jumped out of there. I had to, I had no choice. I was running for my life,” she said. “I was scared, you know? That time of night, unexpected

Lovett showed 7News the exact spot where she escaped.

“I’m still living,” Lovett said. “Feel good. Still living.”

Firefighters said three people and two homes lived in the home, but neighbors told 7News it was abandoned.

“Empty for some time, since I’ve been living here, five years,” said a woman.

The incident also resulted in downed power lines, disrupting electricity to the affected area. Neighbors said power was restored to the area around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

It took fire crews about 40 minutes to completely put out the house fire.

No injuries or damage to other nearby homes were reported.

7News cameras captured police officers at the charred property, Wednesday afternoon. A propane tank was seen below a window.

Firefighters have also returned to the home a few times throughout the day to check on hotspots.

About 30 miles south, a house in Cutler Bay also caught fire on Wednesday, leaving a family without a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the property in the area of Belmont Drive and Southwest 198th Street, just after 3:30 a.m.

7Skyforce captured the aftermath of the flames as it left a giant hole on the roof of the house.

No injuries were reported, but the family cat did pass away as a result of the fire.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire.

The cause of both fires are currently under investigation.

If you would like to help the Cutler Bay family, they set up a GoFundMe page, If you would like to make a donation, click here.

