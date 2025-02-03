MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A customer is in critical condition after being shot during an argument inside a Walgreens in Miramar on Monday, according to authorities.

Miramar Police responded just before noon to the store at 2499 SW 101st Ave., near the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and Palm Avenue.

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound; he was transported as a trauma alert to Memorial Regional Hospital.

According to Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss, two customers inside the Walgreens exchanged words, leading one to produce a firearm and fire several shots, striking the victim.

The suspect is believed to be in police custody. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Detectives are interviewing store witnesses, and social workers have been called to assist customers who witnessed the shooting.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

