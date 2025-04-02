DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Davie made an alarming arrest of a school employee accused of a disturbing crime.

Jaime Rivas worked as a custodian at Indian Ridge Middle School. Investigators said the 45-year-old uploaded images of child pornography onto a computer.

Rivas faced Broward County Circuit Judge Corey B. Friedman, Wednesday morning. He was charged with 10 counts of possession of depiction of a child in sexual conduct.

His bond was set at more than $82,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.