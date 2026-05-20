HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight cruiser crash in Hollywood sent a police officer to the hospital and sent debris flying across a major roadway, shutting it down for hours.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck on North Ocean Drive, just under the Hollywood Boulevard on-ramp, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police dispatch, two cars were racing when an orange BMW hit the police SUV.

“Advised two vehicles were racing prior to this happening,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Cameras later captured the cruiser and the BMW with significant damage and their air bags deployed.

Witness Gary Winthrop described the chaotic scene.

“I saw the cops racing down here from Young Circle towards this way, and get over here and see this car overturned and demolished, and I guess they’re looking for someone, had the dogs out,” he said.

Officers shut down the roadway while police combed through the wreckage.

The driver of the orange BMW fled the crash site on foot, according to dispatch, but it’s unclear whether or not the motorist was apprehended.

“Crazy series of events that hit a police car. Yeah, hopefully that guy is all right,” said Winthrop.

Paramedics took the injured officer to an area hospital. Dispatch said the officer was conscious and breathing while being transported and is expected to survive.

Just after 6 a.m., after both vehicles involved were towed away from the scene, 7News cameras captured a stretch of North Ocean Drive still covered with debris as police conducted their investigation.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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