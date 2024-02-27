OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida church and soup kitchen has been hit with hate once again after two crucifixes were damaged.

“I just came out and I saw this one down here and then I saw him, this was under a bench over there, and then I saw the cross down and I was like ‘Wow,'” said Father Bob Caudill.

The All Saints Mission Church, located at 3460 Powerline Road, has dealt with several incidents of vandalism in the past.

Last year, one day before Thanksgiving, someone stole a figurine of Jesus Christ that was on a cross outside of the church.

Despite the unholy act against the church, it’s doors were opened on Thanksgiving day, providing food for less fortunate residents of the Oakland Park community.

In 2018, 7News reported another incident that took place at the church in Oakland Park, along Powerline road, when a homeless man knocked over the Virgin Mary.

“You know, there’s just a lot of upset people right now, I think, in the world. Just lots of stuff going on, you know, and that’s why we need to have more positivity of helping people to combat that,” said Caudill.

During that same year, the church faced an a tough legal battle with the city after it augured that the church’s feeding program violated an ordinance that was passed in 2014 banning parish houses.

But despite the attack on his church, doors will remain open to continue serving breakfast and lunch to over 200 people a day as part of Caudill and his volunteers’ soup kitchen that has been open for 30 years.

The good gesture began with a single meal.

“Then it was four, then I put up a table, a refrigerator, a stove, and told everyone to bring me food. That’s how it started,” said Caudill.

Father Bob said he took down the two damaged crucifixes and that he forgives whoever did this and will continue to focus on his work.

If you would like to help, Caudill said he needs volunteers and food to give away.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.