HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio Park in Hollywood was closed for several hours after a crocodile was spotted a little too close for comfort to nearby homes, raising safety concerns among area residents.

A pictures of the scaly intruder show the animal swimming in the park, Sunday afternoon.

Speaking with 7News, area resident Harel Pinhasi described the moment he first spotted the reptile.

“We looked, and I saw a head,” said . “I was just driving around, like, in my golf cart with one of my friends in the park, and then we looked in the water, ’cause we usually just look for, like, fish.”

Pinhasi said he saw the creature at around 12:45 p.m.

“I took a closer look, and then saw it, and then I just drove away and just told my mom,” he said.

The family called it in to authorities.

According to an email sent to residents of the Harbor Islands community, the crocodile “seems to have gained access through The Estates’ intercostal seawall.”

“Pretty scary,” said Pinhasi.

The crocodile hasn’t been spotted since around 1 p.m. The park was reopened to the public at around 7 p.m.

City of Hollywood officials have notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the crocodile.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.