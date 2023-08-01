HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile was trapped Tuesday after he was spotted a little too close for comfort at Joe DiMaggio Park in Hollywood, raising an overwhelming amount of safety concerns among area residents.

Residents of the Harbor Islands community were warned about the crocodile through an email, explaining that it “seems to have gained access through the estate intercoastal seawall…”

7News cameras witnessed the moment trappers caught the crocodile.

After 3 to 4 attempts the crocodile was finally caught. Every time they managed to catch the reptile and drag it to the edge of the pond, the large crocodile would snap the line and get back into the water.

As soon as he surfaced again they would throw the lines out again until they were able to catch him.

The crocodile managed to break at least two of the trapper’s snares demonstrating the strength of the reptile.

“I’m very happy, I’m very happy because we want to all live calmly here and enjoy this beautiful park that we share, not only the people who come from the Joe DiMaggio Park but all the members that are here,” said resident Dina Volovitz.

The trappers sent by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation will now move the crocodile to another location.

“It’s just very scary to sit down and read a book and have children playing, so I think this had to happen,” said Volovitz.

