FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the death of Johnny Harrell, who was found deceased wrapped in a garbage bag on Tuesday, around 8:40 a.m. behind an apartment complex located at 825 NW 10th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to come forward to help solve this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous. They do not want your name, just your information.

