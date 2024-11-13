LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Lauderhill last month.

The incident occurred on Oct. 7 around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of NW 18th Court.

According to Lauderhill Police, a man approached the girl from behind, grabbed her ankle, and attempted to pull her to the ground.

The suspect, described as a thin, light-skinned Black male with a short haircut, was seen wearing a yellow shirt and red shorts.

He fled eastbound toward NW 49th Avenue after the girl managed to escape by yelling and fighting him off.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

